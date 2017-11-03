Erik Thomas has our vote for mayor of Waterville because he has made support for our local public schools one of his top priorities.

The Waterville schools are filled with passionate teachers who do amazing work in spite of increasingly limited resources. Our daughter has graduated from Waterville Senior High School, but we’re happy to continue support for local schools with our tax dollars. Public schools at their best help to level the playing field and ensure that every child has access to resources and opportunities that lead to success.

In addition, research shows that the better the public schools the more satisfied people are with their communities, whether they have children in school or not. Public schools educate our youth. They also build and sustain our community.

As a City Council member, Erik Thomas worked with other councilors to find school funding. We need someone with his vision and priorities as mayor.

Lyn Mikel Brown

Mark Tappan

Waterville

