FARMINGTON — Two men were indicted Wednesday on sexual assault charges.

Michael R. Harriman, 27, of Phillips was formally charged Wednesday with two Class A counts of gross sexual assault against two children under age 15.

He was arrested Sept. 1, after Maine State Police Detective Michael Chavez of the Major Crimes Unit-South observed interviews with two children at a Children’s Advocacy Center.

Harriman has been held on $15,000 cash bail since he went before a judge in September. He remains at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, according to a corrections officer.

In a separate indictment, Ryan A. Brann, 39, of Wilton was formally charged with Class A gross sexual assault against a woman on or between April 27 and 30.

He was also indicted on a Class C charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a sword, against the same woman during the same time, according to a separate indictment.

Brann was formally charged with Class D criminal mischief for intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly damaging or destroying a 1988 Toyota Camry belonging to the woman in late April.

The Franklin County grand jury also indicted Brann on a Class C charge of receiving stolen property on April 27, in regard to a television and a cigarette rolling machine belonging to another person.

Brann is being held at the Franklin County jail on $2,500 cash bail and a supervised release contract, or $10,000 cash bail. The bail also covers three aggravated assault charges, one Class A and two Class B charges stemming from an April 28 incident in Farmington after a fight. He was indicted on the charges in August. He is accused of stabbing two men with a pocketknife.

A conviction on a Class A charge carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction on a Class B charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. A Class C charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. A conviction on Class D charges carries a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

