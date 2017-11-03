Unity Barn Raisers will host its annual community harvest meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Unity Community Center on 32 School St.

The event is a celebration of community fellowship, good local food and a bountiful harvest season.

The homemade meal will include local roasted turkey, lamb and all the fixings. Sliding scale donations are $7 to $15 per person. The meal ingredients are sourced from local farmers, growers and producers through the Unity Food Hub.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal preparation and cleanup. As always volunteers eat for free. To volunteer or for more information, call Mary Leaming at 948-9005 or email [email protected].

Unity Barn Raisers works pro-actively to enhance small-town character and rural environment, while nurturing a thriving community-based economy. UBR believes that a community working together can shape its own future, and in so doing, significantly advance the quality of life of its people, both now and for generations to come.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.