Central Maine Power officials say they have made significant progress restoring power to more than 330,00 customers, but progress is slowing down, as line and tree crews move into rural areas with more localized damage.

“We’re getting to the end of the road,” Sara Burns, president and CEO of CMP said Friday. “We’re getting to the most rural part of our system and we’re finding enormous damage.”

Central Maine Power and Emera Maine report a combined 79,000 customers still without power Friday morning. Crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity to areas where strong winds and rain downed trees and lines and knocked out power to 484,000 customers Monday morning, according to officials from the state’s two largest power companies.

Maine officials are seeking a disaster declaration to secure federal money that could help home and business owners cover their expenses from storm damage. State emergency management officials currently are gathering data to show losses and damages of at least $1.9 million so the state can qualify for grants and loans from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, CMP reported more than 67,000 customers without power, down from a peak of 405,000 customers Monday. There are more than 12,000 outages in Cumberland County and about 5,000 in York County, according to the company’s website.

Emera Maine reported about 12,000 customers without power at 7:30 a.m. On Monday, about 90,000 Emera customers were in the dark.

Officials from both companies expect the majority of customers will have power back by Saturday night.

Burns, from CMP, said the work to restore power gets harder the closer crews get to the end. Crews are often on rural roads and may need multiple bucket trucks to fix lines to restore power to a single customer, she said.

Burns said 1,725 line and tree crews are out making repairs Friday. The workforce includes 450 tree workers, with another 100 expected to arrive in Maine today. Out-of-state crews have come from as far away as Canada and Kentucky.

Crews working for CMP have so far replaced 600 of 1,000 broken poles. Each broken pole is replaced with a new one wood pole that is stronger and stands up to more wind and outside pressure, according to company officials.

Ninety percent of CMP customers now have an estimated restoration time listed on the company’s website. Burns said some customers may not see an estimated time listed, but in most cases that means they are expected to have power back by Saturday night. The exceptions are down camp roads and in areas that are inaccessible to crews.

Burns said she understands it is hard to wait – especially when homes and businesses nearby have power again – but asked customers to continue to remain patient.

“If you feel you’re forgotten, call us,” Burns said. “We don’t believe you’re forgotten…. I certainly do not want someone to believe we don’t know about it.”

More than 90 shelters across the state are offering residents a variety of services including food in some places, charging for electronic devices, hot showers and a warm place to stay. A complete list along with services offered is available at the MEMA website. Residents can also call 211 for more information about shelters and warming centers.

This story will be updated.

