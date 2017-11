Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro believes in accomplishing the goals that his constituents have for our city. His three-year service record is testament to that fact. Waterville is once again flourishing with growth due to the effective leadership of Mayor Isgro.

As a Republican leader, he has the ability to speak across party lines to achieve success. We have a productive, proficient and savvy mayor. Why upset the momentum? Vote Nick Isgro on Nov. 7.

Deanna Hersom

Waterville

