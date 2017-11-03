I believe that Mayor Nick Isgro is the candidate for our city for its continued success. Through his work, taxes have been cut, city services have been more efficient, partnerships have been established, and a city on the rise. Waterville needs the energy and finesse that Nick brings to the table for our city. As a student here in Waterville at Thomas College, I have seen first hand the work Nick has done. I have to say, I am certainly impressed.

As a father, husband, banker, and mayor, I think Nick has done a fabulous job for our city, and I hope you join me in supporting Nick on Tuesday, Nov. 7, as he will continue to strive for the continued success our city has gotten the past decade. Because of his leadership, Waterville is on the rise.

Blake Winslow

Waterville

