A teenager from Auburn is recovering from stab wounds he suffered in downtown Westbrook in the early hours of Friday morning.

Capt. Sean Lally said in a statement that the Westbrook Police Department responded at 3:47 a.m. to a disturbance near the intersection of Main and Haskell streets. Officers found a 17-year-old male who had been stabbed multiple times. The suspect fled before the police arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to Maine Medical Center. He was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

At 8:40 a.m., Westbrook detectives arrested 19-year-old Justin Neves, of Saco. He was charged with elevated aggravated assault and violation of a condition of release. Lally said Neves was out on bail, but did not elaborate on his previous charges.

Police departments in Portland and Gorham assisted with the investigation.

