I would like to take issue with the comment made by J.P. Devine in his movie review (“Loving Vincent,” Oct. 26). As a retired museum docent (15 years at the Indianapolis Museum of Art), I object to his catergorizing docent-led museum tours as dull and boring.

Both methods of appreciating art — in person and through a movie like “Loving Vincent” — have a valuable place for the viewing public. There is nothing so compelling as standing in front of an original work of art by the hand of the artist. I would recommend to my tour group that they go to see the film in addition to viewing the original work. There are valuable conversations among tour group members that enrich the experience.

Mary Maschino

Gardiner

