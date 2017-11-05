I will be voting no on question 1. Voting yes is supporting another casino, this one in York County. We already have two in Maine and we don’t need another one.

All this hype by teachers and others about the money it will generate for schools, taxes, hospitals is a scam. Yes signs are posted on both sides of our streets in Augusta. The man promoting this casino is the only winner in this deal, so that explains why he is spending thousands of dollars for signs.

Please vote no on Question 1 on Nov. 7.

Gemma Dumont

Augusta

