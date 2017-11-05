AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Justin M. Alma, 18, of Waterbury, Connecticut, operating vehicle without license Aug. 23, 2017, in Sidney; $100 fine.

Jesse Lee Baker, 34, of Randolph, found not guilty of domestic violence assault Jan. 10, 2017, in Waterville.

Grace Brown, 20, of Waterville, permitting unlawful use Sept. 6, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Jason J. Brown, 40, of Gardiner, domestic violence terrorizing Nov. 5, 2016, in Gardiner; 364-day jail sentence.

Willis Bubar, 56, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 14, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Jeremy D. Chartrand, 42, of Waterville, violating condition of release Sept. 19, 2017, in Winslow; dismissed.

Mary M. Colvin, 26, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license Aug. 6, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Anthony Cruzado, 32, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs June 13, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine, $200 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence. Two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, June 20, 2017 and June 26, 2017, in Waterville; dismissed.

Alicia Lee Donnell, 31, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 27, 2017, in Waterville; $750 fine.

Gabriel Dube, 25, of St. Denis de Kamouraska, Quebec, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, July 17, 2017, in Vassalboro; dismissed.

Michael Dube, 28, of St. Denis de Kamouraska, Quebec, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, July 17, 2017, in Vassalboro; dismissed.

Philippe Dube, 34, of St. Pascal, Quebec, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 17, 2017, in Vassalboro; dismissed.

Dustin Dyer, 26, of Lewiston, burglary Nov. 28, 2016, in Litchfield; four-year-and-six-month Department of Corrections sentence, all suspended, two-year probation, $1,000 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 28, 2016, in Litchfield; four-year-and-six-month Department of Corrections sentence, all suspended, two-year probation, $1,000 restitution. Criminal mischief Nov. 28, 2016, in Litchfield; unconditional discharge.

Zackery Ryan Eaton, 27, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 25, 2017, in Waterville; 364-day jail sentence, all but 48 hours suspended, one-year probation.

Cassandra M. Edmiston, 29, of New Gloucester, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 10, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine. Violation condition of release Sept. 10, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine. Use of drug paraphernalia, same date and town; dismissed.

Xavier W. Fanjoy, 18, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor Sept. 11, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Ernest Gagnon Jr., 34, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 12, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Ronald Lee Granger, 32, of Augusta, forgery July 7, 2017, in Augusta; 12-month Department of Corrections sentence, $3,750 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 7, 2017, in Augusta; 12-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Khristopher W. Hammock, 19, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 25, 2017, in Waterville; $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release Oct. 25, 2017, in Waterville; 10-day jail sentence. Endangering the welfare of a child Oct. 25, 2017, in Waterville; 10-day jail sentence. Operating vehicle without a license and minor consuming liquor, same date and town; dismissed.

Leona Ann Havens, 39, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 30, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Kevin A. Jones, 44, of Winthrop, domestic violence assault May 13, 2017, in Winthrop; nine-month jail sentence. Obstructing report of crime May 13, 2017, in Winthrop; nine-month jail sentence.

John Keithan, 41, of Montville, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Aug. 10, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine. Operation of defective vehicle, same date and town; dismissed.

Dawna Kent, 45, of Vassalboro, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Sept. 14, 2017, in Benton; $200 fine.

Ramona E. Vashon King, 42, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license July 13, 2015, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Rachel Marie Laddaga, 33, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle June 12, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine. Failure to register vehicle within 30 days June 25, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

John M. Leach, 22, of Farmingdale, failure to register vehicle Aug. 3, 2017, in Winslow; dismissed.

James Loisel, 48, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 15, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Paul C. Morse Jr., 48, of Benton, operating vehicle without license July 20, 2017, in Benton; $100 fine.

Christopher Murphy, 38, of Augusta, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, July 6, 2017, in Chelsea; dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 6, 2017, in Augusta; dismissed.

Jacob D. Nelson, 21, of Vassalboro, refusing to submit to arrest or detention June 6, 2016, in Vassalboro; unconditional discharge.

Samantha L. Nichols, 18, of Sidney, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 19, 2017, in Clinton; $250 fine.

Patrick J. Parsons, 32, of South China, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 27, 2017, in Vassalboro; $500 fine.

Ty H. Peters, 20, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle Sept. 6, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Heidi O. Pond, 39, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle Sept. 11, 2017, in Waterville; dismissed.

Andrew D. St. Pierre, 32, of Shawmut, operating vehicle without license Aug. 17, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Shaun R. Stanton, 28, of Waterville, use of drug paraphernalia Sept. 5, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Jill S. Stetson, 32, of Waterville, operating under the influence Sept. 10, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Michael D. Stowe, 47, of Waterville, failure to comply with sex offender registry act Oct. 3, 2017, in Waterville; 10-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Kristi L. Strout, 24, of Oakland, assault July 23, 2017, in Winslow; $300 fine.

Bruce A. Thornton, 39, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence March 23, 2017, in Farmingdale; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release July 8, 2017, in Farmingdale; eight-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 16, 2017, in Pittston; 180-day jail sentence, all but eight days suspended, one-year probation.

Ramona E. Vashon-King, 42, of Winslow, operate vehicle without license July 13, 2015, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Dexter Webber, 21, of Waterville, operate vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Aug. 24, 2017, in Vassalboro; $200 fine. Violating condition of release Aug. 24, 2017, in Vassalboro; $200 fine.

Meagan Williams, 30, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Sept. 12, 2017, in Waterville; dismissed.

Melissa Witham, 30, of Rome, use of drug paraphernalia Sept. 16, 2017, in Oakland; $300 fine.

Chelsea Young, 29, of Oakland, littering Aug. 30, 2017, in Waterville; $50 fine.

