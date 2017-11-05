AUGUSTA
Saturday at 7:19 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.
8:35 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Easy Street and Summer Haven Road.
9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.
12:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.
12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.
2:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 3 and West River Road.
2:59 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.
5:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
6:31 p.m., a 43-year-old China man was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, after an investigation on Bangor Street.
6:46 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
6:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Piggery Road.
6:57 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
7:02 p.m., simple assault was reported on Caldwell Road.
8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Hope Way.
Sunday at 4:37 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Spencer Street.
6:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gedney Street.
HALLOWELL
Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Vaughan and Outlet roads.
WINTHROP
Saturday at 5:14 p.m., a suspicious person was reported at an unidentified location.
10:56 p.m., assault was reported at an unidentified location.
ARREST
AUGUSTA
Sunday at 12:46 a.m., Justin Lamont Dozier, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on Water Street.