AUGUSTA

Saturday at 7:19 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

8:35 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Easy Street and Summer Haven Road.

9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

12:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.

12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

2:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 3 and West River Road.

2:59 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.

5:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:31 p.m., a 43-year-old China man was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, after an investigation on Bangor Street.

6:46 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

6:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Piggery Road.

6:57 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

7:02 p.m., simple assault was reported on Caldwell Road.

8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Hope Way.

Sunday at 4:37 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Spencer Street.

6:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gedney Street.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Vaughan and Outlet roads.

WINTHROP

Saturday at 5:14 p.m., a suspicious person was reported at an unidentified location.

10:56 p.m., assault was reported at an unidentified location.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 12:46 a.m., Justin Lamont Dozier, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on Water Street.

