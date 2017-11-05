I would like to recommend John Melrose to fill the vacant position of selectman for the town of Vassalboro. John and his wife Molly have lived in town for many years, coached various youth activities, served on various town committees (John most recently as the budget committee chairman), and had children educated in the town’s school system. He has been appointed by both Govs. Angus King and Paul LePage to serve on state committees.

In addition, John has run his own successful business as a consultant for various construction companies and served as moderator for different discussion panels. He has no ax to grind on any town issues, is a good listener and has the experience in town and state government to be effective.

Bill Browne

budget committee member

Vassalboro

