IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Saturday at 1:34 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Brighton Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

7:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 10:25 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 8:25 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Piper Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:25 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Hutchins Road.

2:59 p.m., a fire was reported on Main Street.

4:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1 a.m., noise was reported on Perham Street.

6:28 a.m., a road hazard was reported near Bailey Hill and Osborne roads.

12:09 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

3:28 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN JAY, SUNDAY, at 2:08 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

8:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Otis Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 6:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 3:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 1:12 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Canaan Road.

8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.

Sunday at 7:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.

IN RIPLEY, Saturday at 8:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sevey Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 1:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.

3:54 p.m., an assault was reported at Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 3:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:28 p.m., a fire was reported on Canaan Road.

5:45 p.m., a caller from Leavitt Street reported a scam.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 5:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Ferry Street.

IN STRONG, Saturday at 1:16 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:35 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported receiving harassing or obscene phone calls.

10:22 a.m., a caller from the Alfond Youth Center on North Street reported someone was missing.

11:45 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart, on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Waterville Public Library.

3:11 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart.

3:27 p.m., someone on The Concourse was cited for violation of bail conditions.

4:08 p.m., noise was reported on Prospect Street.

5:15 p.m., noise was reported on Gilman Street.

9:57 p.m., a caller from Chaplin Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, no time given, Edward Schultz, 49, of New Portland, was arrested and charged with violation of bail conditions.

Sunday, no time given, Augustus Doughty, 46, of Gorham, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

Also no time given, Craig Cowper, 39, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 5:34 p.m., Peter Glenn Wing, 55, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 2:03 a.m., Justin Wayne Carr, 36, of Harmony, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault and operating after habitual offender revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:42 a.m., Jason Wing, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

5:42 p.m., Karl Lacroix, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

7:26 p.m., Cory S. McNeill, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

10:07 p.m., Christian Greaves, 22, of Clinton, was arrested on a probation hold and charged with two counts of violation of conditions of release

Sunday at 1:43 a.m., John Duff, 25, of Peabody, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with OUI.

Summonses

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., Laura Lynn Marshall, 33, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

