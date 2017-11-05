Vassalboro Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) endorses the effort to extend Medicaid to more than 70,000 low-income Maine residents who do not have health coverage.

We believe that it is our responsibility, as a caring nation, to provide access to adequate health care for the poor and the sick among us. More than 66,000 Maine registered voters petitioned to have Medicaid expansion on the Nov. 7 ballot, and Maine’s elected representatives in the Legislature voted for Medicaid expansion six times. (Each time it was vetoed by the governor and not overridden).

To survive financially, our rural hospitals and clinics need all Maine adults and children to have their health care costs covered. Now is the time to require the state to expand Medicaid coverage through MaineCare.

Joann C. Austin

clerk, Vassalboro Monthly Meeting

Susan Manning

chair, Peace and Social Concerns Committee

