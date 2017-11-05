Nala Kasongo, left, tries to pin Shae Rodrique during the 22nd annual Maine Skirmish Grappling Tournament on Sunday in Winslow. Staff photo by David Leaming
Nawkia Poirier, left, and Carlie Bertrand, both of Freedom, compete during th 22nd annual Maine Skirmish Grappling Tournament on Sunday in Winslow. Staff photo by David Leaming
Andrew Harden, top, tries to pin Sam Levesque during the 22nd annual Maine Skirmish Grappling Tournament on Sunday in Winslow. Staff photo by David Leaming
