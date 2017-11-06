AUGUSTA — Augusta police are seeking the identity of a man suspected of robbing the Big Apple on Civic Center Drive on Sunday evening.

The robbery was reported at 4:10 p.m. after the man “entered the store and brandished a weapon and had the employee open the register,” city police said in a press release Monday. The man, whose image was caught on surveillance camera, got the money from the register and then fled from the store east on Townsend Road, police said.

The identity of this man is being sought by Augusta police in connection with an armed robbery Sunday evening at the Big Apple convenience store on Civic Center Drive. Photo courtesy of Augusta police Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The same convenience store also was robbed early on Oct. 20. Brian J. Coutu, 28, who had addresses listed in both Rhode Island and Waterville, Maine, was arrested shortly after that robbery occurred. Coutu, who remained in jail on Monday, is accused of taking cash from the register by force.

In Sunday’s robbery, a Maine State Police dog tracked the suspect to a parking lot, where police believe he got into a car. The suspect was described as a white man, 6 feet tall, with a slender build and wearing a green sweatshirt with the hood up during the robbery and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to try and identify the suspect,” police said in the release.

Police asked that anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Estes at 626-2370 ext. 3435.

