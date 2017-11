LONDON — Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

In an interview Sunday for the superhero film “Justice League,” Affleck said he’s “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap. Losique has defended Affleck, saying the actor’s behavior was done for the show only and she has described him as a gentleman.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that sexual harassment has to also be “a men’s issue” where guys call out inappropriate behavior.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.