The Embden Historical Society has the following books for sale: “Embden Town of Yore,” costs $40 plus shipping; “South of Lost Nation,” costs $20 plus shipping; and “Embden Afghan,” costs $25 plus shipping.
Proceeds will benefit the Historical Society.
To place an order, visit rootsweb.com/~meehs or call 635-2231.
