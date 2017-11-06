The Embden Historical Society has the following books for sale: “Embden Town of Yore,” costs $40 plus shipping; “South of Lost Nation,” costs $20 plus shipping; and “Embden Afghan,” costs $25 plus shipping.

Proceeds will benefit the Historical Society.

To place an order, visit rootsweb.com/~meehs or call 635-2231.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.