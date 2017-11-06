Members of three Girl Scout troops from Temple, 3191, 1998 and 1826 recently stopped by the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center in Farmington to donate 47 care packages for its patients.

The bags contained items to help pass the time such as puzzles with pencils, books and inspirational messages.

Members of three Girl Scout troops from Temple, 3191, 1998 and 1826, from left, Alexis Meisner, Patty Toothaker, Rita Smith, Paige White, Anissa Allumbough, Reese Rackliff, Natasha Donald and Kamryn Alexander, recently stopped by the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center in Farmington to donate 47 care packages for its patients. The bags contained items to help pass the time such as puzzles with pencils, books and inspirational messages. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.