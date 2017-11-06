Members of three Girl Scout troops from Temple, 3191, 1998 and 1826 recently stopped by the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center in Farmington to donate 47 care packages for its patients.
The bags contained items to help pass the time such as puzzles with pencils, books and inspirational messages.
