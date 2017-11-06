WASHINGTON — A federal judge said Monday that she was inclined to remove from house arrest two former aides to President Trump’s campaign now facing criminal charges but would not do so until receiving more detailed financial information from them.

Lawyers for Paul Manafort, who led Trump’s campaign for several months last year, and his business associate Rick Gates said in court that they were still working with prosecutors on a financial package that would guarantee their appearance at future court dates while allowing them to be released from home confinement.

But the lawyers said they had not made final arrangements yet, and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson declined to take them off home detention until additional details about their personal wealth are disclosed, along with a more specific commitment to forfeit millions of dollars in assets if they fail to show up for future court dates.

That means the men remain, at least for now, on home confinement, a condition imposed last week following their indictment.

Jackson did indicate that she was leaning in favor of easing that condition once more information is submitted, but she also said she was likely to impose certain restrictions, such as a bar on international travel or on being in the vicinity of airports and other transportation facilities.

Manafort and Gates surrendered last week to the FBI to face criminal charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors, who are investigating potential coordination between Trump campaign aides and Russia.

The men are accused of laundering the profits of foreign consulting work performed on behalf of a Ukrainian political party and concealing those assets from the U.S. government. They have pleaded not guilty and were placed on home confinement with GPS monitoring.

