AUGUSTA
Sunday at 8:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
2:42 p.m., officers responded to an overdose on Mill Street.
2:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green and State streets.
4:10 p.m., a robbery was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
5:48 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Route 3 West and West River Road.
6:13 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
6:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Taylor Street.
8:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.
9:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
BELGRADE
Saturday at 10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clements Way.
FARMINGDALE
Friday at 9:06 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Maine Avenue.
GARDINER
Saturday at 10:29 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Highland Avenue.
Sunday at 1:59 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on River Avenue.
7:46 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Spring Street.
HALLOWELL
Sunday at 10:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Greenville Street.
LITCHFIELD
Saturday at 7 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Richmond Road.
MANCHESTER
Saturday at 10:05 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Western Avenue.
MOUNT VERNON
Friday at 7:58 p.m., there was a traffic accident on North Road.
SIDNEY
Saturday at 5:59 p.m., a vehicle struck a deer on Middle Road.
WAYNE
Saturday at 12:39 p.m., theft was reported on Coolidge Road.
2:27 p.m., a vehicle struck a deer on Leeds Road.
WEST GARDINER
Saturday at 12:32 a.m., a vehicle struck a deer on Pond Road.
ARRESTS
CHELSEA
Sunday at 8:06 p.m., Steven Arthur Pottle, 51, of Chelsea, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Collins Road.
GARDINER
Friday at 11:07 p.m., Jessica L. Nelson, 42, of Farmingdale, was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property on Pleasant Street.
Sunday at 2:12 p.m., Alfred Scheffler, 30, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Bridge Street.
MANCHESTER
Friday at 12:37 p.m., Line Ginette Ellis, 53, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence on Western Avenue.
WEST GARDINER
Friday at 9:11 a.m., Noah J. French, 24, of West Gardiner, was arrested and charged with violation of protection order on High Street.