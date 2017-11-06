SKOWHEGAN — The Lake George Fall Auction and Spaghetti Dinner will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Lake George Regional Park. The locally sourced dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs with salad and drinks. A live auction will follow with auctioneer Charles Robbins.

Tickets will cost $8 per person or $30 for a family of four.

For tickets for to make a donatation for the auction, call Derek Ellis at 538-7006.

