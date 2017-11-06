The past couple of months have been exceedingly warm and because of this when we finally get back to normal temperatures it’s going to be a bit of shock to the system. A warm front has moved through much of the area today and temperatures are well above seasonal averages.

Once again today’s highs are going to reach into the 60s and a few spots may near 70 over southern interior New England. You will also feel some humidity in the air, but this won’t last. A cold front is going to put an end to the unseasonable warmth and launch much of the northeast into the coldest period of the fall so far.

As the cold front moves eastward today and tonight a line of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will also cross the region. I am not expecting more than a half inch of rain although many areas could just receive a quarter of an inch. The highest likelihood of showers comes this afternoon and early evening. There could be some heavier downpours in this line of showers.

Temperatures the rest of the week will be in the lower 50s, about where you’d expect in November. Late this week and at least to start the weekend an even colder mass of air will move through keeping readings in the 40s Saturday with some areas staying in the 30s all day!

How long the chilly air lasts is questionable. Some models show a warm-up post Thanksgiving which could continue through the rest of the month, but others keep it chilly through November. After the warm October, a warm November this year would be a strong signal for a warmer and less snowy winter. However, a cold November could foretell the opposite. Neither case is a sure thing, however.

There hasn’t been a hard freeze for everyone yet this fall, but later this week as a reinforcing shot of cold air comes in from Canada I expect all areas to be in the 18-25 degree range for Saturday morning. This means this weekend’s football games will be played on some frozen hard ground and spectators will need to bundle up for sure.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

