Central Maine Power Co. expects to restore electricity to all of its year-round customers by late Monday night, a spokeswoman said.

About 6,100 CMP customers were still without power Monday afternoon, a week after the strong storm hit the state, according to spokeswoman Gail Rice. Rice said the company believes it can make repairs and get the electricity flowing by Monday night.

The storm, which rolled through Maine last Sunday night and Monday morning, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

Cumberland, Kennebec and Lincoln counties have the highest number of remaining outages, but the numbers were declining across the board. Rice said the number of outages are fluctuating because of outages caused by factors unrelated to the failures caused by the storm, such as cars hitting utility poles and animals making contact with power lines and causing a short. In a few cases, she said, line crews have to cut power to customers who have had their power restored, in order to make repairs, but the duration of those outages is usually brief.

Rice said currently unoccupied seasonal homes will be the last to be connected. She could not give an estimate for when that task will be completed.

Emera Maine, which supplies power to northern Maine, reported 90,000 outages at its peak, and 372 customers were still waiting for power at midday Monday.

In some of the last remaining towns where several hundred residents are still without power, such as Freeport and Brunswick, residents report their patience with the outage is wearing thin.

The company reported 263 Freeport customers were still without power as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, while 164 Brunswick customers remain without electricity. There were 1,437 residents of Harpswell without power early Monday afternoon.

CMP officials had originally said they hoped to restore power to those customers over the weekend, but now say they are aiming to reconnect them today.

A spokeswoman for the Maine Secretary of State’s office said the elections division was working with the state Public Utilities Commission and the power companies to see if polling places around the state would still be affected by loss of power for Tuesday’s elections.

According to Kristen Muszynski, a handful of municipalities were still without power Monday. Harpswell had two polling places with power, and one that had no power, so the state had approved moving that polling place to the Harpswell town office. Sebago and Somerville were without power but have generators. Officials in Eastbrook and Dresden did not respond to phone calls from the Secretary of State’s office Monday, and it was not clear whether they had power restored or had generators.

Muszynski said municipalities where town hall was without power could still log into the central voter registration system and print out their voter lists, or the Secretary of State’s office would deliver one to them Monday.

CMP President Sara Burns issued a statement Sunday night reporting on the progress crews have made since the outages peaked Monday with more than 405,000 CMP customers without power – surpassing the ice storm of 1998, which affected 270,000 CMP customers and 360,000 in all. More than 470,000 CMP customers have lost power for at least some period of time over the past week, Burns said.

About 3,300 CMP workers were on the job Sunday. Repair crews traveled to Maine from 14 states and three Canadian provinces to help.

Staff writer Edward D. Murphy contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

