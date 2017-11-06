IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1:44 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.
7:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Brown Corner Road.
11:32 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN DETROIT, Monday at 6:46 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:24 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kelley Street.
8:03 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.
1:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
2:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.
8:11 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on West Street.
11:12 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Main Street. A man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, violating condition of release and speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit, according to the report.
Saturday at 12:36 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Western Avenue and issued a summons to a 16-year-old who was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, according to the report.
12:42 p.m., a theft was reported at Circle K/Irving on Main Street.
1:25 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Hutchins Road.
4:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
Sunday at 1:59 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Mountain Avenue.
4:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Sun Tan City on Main Street.
4:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:49 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 1:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Ford Hill Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 10:15 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
9:24 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 3:32 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:51 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Naomi Avenue.
6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 9:57 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Donigan Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.
2:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Pine Street.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 10:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madawaska Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Powers Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 9:23 p.m., a caller from Rangeley Road reported a person was missing.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., a complaint was investigated on Corinna Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:49 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mount Pleasant Street.
7:10 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Madison Avenue.
8:07 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street.
Monday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:11 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
2:18 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive. A 16-year-old was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.
5:11 p.m., an assault was reported on King Street.
ARRESTS
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:58 p.m., Celeste V. Maynard, 41, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
7:56 p.m., Brandon Hamilton, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
SUMMONSES
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:32 p.m., Renee E. Reynolds, 33, of Fairfield, was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.