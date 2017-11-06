IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1:44 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

7:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Brown Corner Road.

11:32 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 6:46 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:24 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kelley Street.

8:03 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

1:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

2:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:11 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on West Street.

11:12 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Main Street. A man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, violating condition of release and speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit, according to the report.

Saturday at 12:36 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Western Avenue and issued a summons to a 16-year-old who was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, according to the report.

12:42 p.m., a theft was reported at Circle K/Irving on Main Street.

1:25 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Hutchins Road.

4:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

Sunday at 1:59 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Mountain Avenue.

4:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Sun Tan City on Main Street.

4:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:49 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 1:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Ford Hill Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 10:15 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

9:24 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 3:32 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:51 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Naomi Avenue.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 9:57 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Donigan Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.

2:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Pine Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 10:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Powers Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 9:23 p.m., a caller from Rangeley Road reported a person was missing.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., a complaint was investigated on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:49 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mount Pleasant Street.

7:10 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Madison Avenue.

8:07 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street.

Monday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:11 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

2:18 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive. A 16-year-old was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

5:11 p.m., an assault was reported on King Street.

ARRESTS

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:58 p.m., Celeste V. Maynard, 41, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

7:56 p.m., Brandon Hamilton, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:32 p.m., Renee E. Reynolds, 33, of Fairfield, was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.