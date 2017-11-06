IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1:44 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

7:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Brown Corner Road.

11:32 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 6:46 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:24 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kelley Street.

8:03 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

1:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

2:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:11 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on West Street.

11:12 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Main Street. A man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, violating condition of release and speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit, according to the report.

Saturday at 12:36 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Western Avenue and issued a summons to a 16-year-old who was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, according to the report.

12:42 p.m., a theft was reported at Circle K/Irving on Main Street.

1:25 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Hutchins Road.

4:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

Sunday at 1:59 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Mountain Avenue.

4:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Sun Tan City on Main Street.

4:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:49 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 1:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Ford Hill Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 10:15 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

9:24 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 3:32 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:51 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Naomi Avenue.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 9:57 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Donigan Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.

2:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Pine Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 10:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Powers Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 9:23 p.m., a caller from Rangeley Road reported a person was missing.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., a complaint was investigated on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:49 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mount Pleasant Street.

7:10 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Madison Avenue.

8:07 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street.

Monday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:11 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

2:18 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive. A 16-year-old was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

5:11 p.m., an assault was reported on King Street.

ARRESTS

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:58 p.m., Celeste V. Maynard, 41, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

7:56 p.m., Brandon Hamilton, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:32 p.m., Renee E. Reynolds, 33, of Fairfield, was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

