Franklin County Children’s Task Force will offer Nurturing Parenting classes in Farmington and Wilton.

A 10-week workshop for parents with children of any age, is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 7, 14, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, Jan. 2, 9 and 16, at Fairbanks Church in Farmington.

A single session will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Wilton Head Start in Wilton.

Those who attend can learn new skills and attitudes important in building self-worth in children. Snacks will be provided and all workshops offer free childcare and snacks.

For more information or to register, call 778-6960.

