AUGUSTA — City police and housing officials plan to talk with landlords, property managers and building owners Wednesday about how they can keep their rental properties safe.

The free informal question-and answer session will feature Detective Brian Wastella and Detective-Sgt. Jason Cote discussing issues including meth lab detection, marijuana growing operations, opiates and needles, dealing with disruptive tenants, vandalism and other rental housing safety matters, according to Amanda Bartlett, executive director of Augusta Housing Authority, host of the event.

The session is scheduled to run from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Lithgow Public Library.

A flyer for the event, “Keeping your housing safe,” bills the forum as informational and encourages attendees to ask questions.

“We all want our community to thrive,” the notice says.

