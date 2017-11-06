Lawyers battling over the legitimacy of Anthony H. Sanborn Jr.’s 1992 conviction for the murder of Jessica Briggs questioned one of Sanborn’s original attorneys Monday about a bedrock issue in the case: What did Sanborn’s legal team know, and when did they know it?

Sanborn’s current lawyer, Amy Fairfield, directed questions at attorney Edwin Chester aimed at showing that police possessed, but chose to exclude from their reports, information gathered in the field that would have helped Sanborn’s defense.

Anthony Sanborn listens as Ned Chester, one of the attorneys who represented him during his 1992 trial for murder, answers questions from attorney Amy Fairfield during Sanborn's post-conviction review at the Cumberland County Courthouse on Monday. Staff photo by Gregory Rec Attorney Amy Fairfield points out descriptions of people in a detective's notebook while questioning Ned Chester during the post-conviction review of Anthony Sanborn at the Cumberland County Courthouse on Monday. Chester was one of Sanborn's attorneys during his 1992 trial for murder. Staff photo by Gregory Rec Attorney Timothy Zerillo consults Monday with Anthony H. Sanborn Jr. during testimony at his post-conviction review. Gregory Rec/ Staff Photographer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

But Assistant Attorney General Pamela Ames tried to show during her cross-examination that some of the underlying claims that triggered the post-conviction review – including that police pressured witnesses to implicate Sanborn, and some claims about the eyesight of an eyewitness – were known to Chester before the trial, and therefore cannot be used to overturn Sanborn’s conviction now.

Much of the material that Fairfield drew from came from the two boxes of handwritten notes and other documents that were stored at the home of retired police detective James Daniels, the lead investigator of the Briggs homicide, after his retirement from the Portland department in 1998. Daniels turned them over in the spring of 2017.

Chester, along with attorney Neale Duffett, represented Sanborn after his 1990 arrest, through early hearings that determined he would be tried as an adult, in Sanborn’s appeal of the bind-over decision transferring him to adult court, and during his criminal trial in Portland Superior Court.

The post-conviction review case hinges on whether the state withheld information from Sanborn’s lawyers that could have helped his defense. Justice Joyce Wheeler, who is overseeing the case, must determine whether the allegedly withheld facts, had they been known to Sanborn’s lawyers nearly three decades ago, would have more than likely led to a different verdict.

After he was found guilty, Sanborn was sentenced in 1993 to 70 years in Maine State Prison. He was freed on bail in April after the only eyewitness in the case, Hope Cady, recanted her testimony. Cady also said in April that she had difficulty seeing, and that she had always struggled with vision problems – a fact that Sanborn’s lawyers allege was known by the state but never disclosed.

Fairfield asked Chester about an incident in 1991 when Cady reported to her social worker that she saw Sanborn on a beach in York County. He had been arrested and was in jail at the time.

“If she’s identifying someone as Tony Sanborn when it couldn’t be Tony Sanborn, that would have been useful evidence,” Chester said. “It would have likely become a part of our cross-examination of Ms. Cady.”

How about her eyesight, Fairfield asked.

“It might have raised that issue as well,” Chester replied.

On cross-examination, Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam tried to undermine Chester’s reliance on his records to determine whether something had been given to him or not, and seized on the fact that Chester turned over his case file to a journalist, John Rudolf, who has been independently investigating the Sanborn case for years.

Elam showed during questioning that Chester’s list of documents did not match a list of discovery materials that the state handed over to him. Elam also honed in on conversations that Chester had with witnesses, including Sanborn’s wife, known then as Michelle Lincoln, who told Chester that she felt pressured by detectives.

Elam also called Chester’s attention to a note dated around the time of Sanborn’s trial written in Chester’s handwriting and pulled from his own file, describing a conversation he had with a caretaker of Cady, who told Chester that she believed Cady had vision problems from cocaine use.

“I think the document says, ‘cocaine, arrow, detached retina,’ ” Elam said. “What would your arrow mean?”

“I’d think they’re related,” Chester said.

Testimony by Chester is expected to continue Tuesday.

Matt Byrne can be contacted at 791-6303 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MattByrnePPH

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.