The Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for all winter programs at the Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

A variety of programs are offered for all ages.

Programs include basketball, wrestling, horseback riding lessons, kung fu, bus trips, bingo and more.

For more information visit skowhegan.org or stop by the community center.

