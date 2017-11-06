South Portland police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Circle K convenience store at gunpoint late Sunday night.

Police say a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the convenience store at 690 Main St. around 10:18 p.m. with a black semi-automatic style handgun and demanded all the cash from the register drawer. The clerk did as he was told and the suspect fled on foot with a small amount of cash, police said.

There were no customers or other employees in the store at the time.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white mask with eye holes cut into it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Corbett at 799-5511, ext. 7449.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.