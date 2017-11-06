South Portland police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Circle K convenience store at gunpoint late Sunday night.
Police say a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the convenience store at 690 Main St. around 10:18 p.m. with a black semi-automatic style handgun and demanded all the cash from the register drawer. The clerk did as he was told and the suspect fled on foot with a small amount of cash, police said.
There were no customers or other employees in the store at the time.
The suspect is described as a white man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white mask with eye holes cut into it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Corbett at 799-5511, ext. 7449.