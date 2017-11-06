WATERVILLE — Approximately 20 volunteers gathered Oct. 15 at St. Mark’s Church on Eustis Parkway to pack and deliver diapers to the Essentials Closet at Waterville United Church of Christ on the other corner of Eustis Parkway. The group also had a chance to tour the facility.

The Essentials Closet runs completely on donations. It provides diapers, feminine hygiene products and a household items, when available.

Diaper volunteers, from left, are Catherine Mansir, Jessica Graham, and Elizabeth, Colby and Angela Hardy. Penny Graham is in the background. Contributed photo Diaper volunteers Jessica Grham, left, and Penny Graham. Contributed photo A group of volunteers from St. Mark's Church in Waterville, gathered Oct. 15 to pack diapers for the Essentials Closet at the Waterville United Church of Christ. Front, from left, are Penny Graham, Sarah and Catherine Mansir, Brooke Pullen, Gus Graham, Elizabeth Hardy, Caleb Knock. Second row, from left, are Colby Hardy and Jonathan Eccher-Mullally. Back row, from left, are John Balicki, rector of St. Mark's; Sally Stokes, Bess Stokes, Angela Hardy and Maggie Stokes. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

St. Mark’s children and family coordinators are Melinda Corey and Jonathan Knock.

For more information about the Essentials Closet, contact Lora and Art Downing at 649-2534, [email protected] or visit watervilleucc.org/essentials-closet.

