WATERVILLE — Approximately 20 volunteers gathered Oct. 15 at St. Mark’s Church on Eustis Parkway to pack and deliver diapers to the Essentials Closet at Waterville United Church of Christ on the other corner of Eustis Parkway. The group also had a chance to tour the facility.
The Essentials Closet runs completely on donations. It provides diapers, feminine hygiene products and a household items, when available.
St. Mark’s children and family coordinators are Melinda Corey and Jonathan Knock.
For more information about the Essentials Closet, contact Lora and Art Downing at 649-2534, [email protected] or visit watervilleucc.org/essentials-closet.