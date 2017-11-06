UNITY — Great Blue Herons will be the focus of a presentation set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 93 Main Coffee Shop, 93 Main St. in Unity.

In the spring of 2016, five Great Blue Herons in Maine were outfitted with lightweight GPS tracking devices and released to allow researchers to follow their movements during nesting, migration and wintering. Two of the herons migrated to Florida, one to the Bahamas, one to Cuba, and one flew to Haiti.

Danielle D’Auria, a wildlife biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and project leader for the Heron Observation Network of Maine (HERON), will give the presentation. In 2016 D’Auria incorporated students from eight schools in the tagging effort and hopes to get students of all ages across the state to follow the Herons online to learn about the birds’ habits and the wetlands they depend on. She will present the results from the heron movement data collection, and how it ties in with what we have learned thus far about the natural history and current status of Maine’s Great Blue Heron population.

The presentation is part of the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s monthly speaker series, “Restoring Connections to Place,” featuring a variety of conservation topics. The programs are held the second Wednesday of every month at the café. These monthly events are open to the public. A $5 donation is suggested.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 948-3766.

