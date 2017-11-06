GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University recently named Marissa Yates, of Farmington, to the 2017 Chorale, a 60-voice choir comprised of undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of degree programs.

Yates is a junior majoring in exercise science.

“The BJU Chorale is widely known for its tonal beauty and dramatic expressivity,” said Dr. Warren Cook, who has served as director for 30 years, according to a news release from the university. “This year, we hope to continue a long tradition of delighting audiences with excellence in choral art.”

