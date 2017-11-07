Nationally renowned chef Hugh Acheson will be at Whole Foods Market in Portland from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday to sign books, do a cooking demonstration and sell tacos to benefit a non-profit group he founded called Seed Life Skills.
Acheson was named Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation in 2012, and a Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine in 2002. He is a chef/partner in 5&10 and The National in Athens, Ga., and in Empire State South, First & Third Hot Dog & Sausage Shack, and Spiller Park Coffee in Atlanta.
Acheson also competed in season 3 of Top Chef Masters on the Bravo channel, and has been a judge on seasons 9 to 13 of Top Chef
He is the author of “A New Turn in the South: Southern Flavors Reinvented for Your Kitchen,” winner of a James Beard Award; “Pick a Pickle: 50 Recipes for Pickles, Relishes, and Fermented Snacks;” and “The Broad Fork: Recipes for the Wide World of Vegetables and Fruits.”
Acheson is on a cross-country tour of 25 cities as part of Airstream’s “Endless Caravan” program. At each stop, he’ll host an interactive taco-making demonstration and sell tacos for Seed Life Skills, a nonprofit that helps get kids cooking and connect science to real-life problems.
The public will have the chance to win an All-Clad Slow Cookers, a signed cookbook and bottles of Cholula Hot Sauce.
Whole Foods Market is located at 2 Somerset St.