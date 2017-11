NEW LONDON, N.H. — Two Colby-Sawyer College students have been recognized by the college’s chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society which honors academic achievement of juniors and seniors. They are Bailey Bourque, of Gardiner, and Christina McClure, of Waldoboro.

To be eligible for membership a student must rank in the top 10 percent of the junior or senior class and demonstrate the Alpha Chi values of truth and character.

