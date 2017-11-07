HALLOWELL — Goodrich-Caldwell American Legion Post 6, 114 Second St., has announced the schedule for its Veterans Day observance on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Participants can gather at 9 a.m. at the post hall, breakfast for veterans and their families will be served at 9:30 a.m. by Boy Scout Troop 647.

Attendees can assemble at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in the Hallowell Cemetery for an 11 a.m. ceremony. The observance will include opening remarks by Cmdr. Maureen Malley; an invocation by the post chaplain; the Pledge of Allegiance led by Girl Scout Troop 1438; medley of World War II songs by Joan Morgan and Jean and Don Davenport; an address by Maj. Adam Cote, Maine Army National Guard; laying of the wreath at the memorial; “God Bless America” performed by Nancy McGinnis; “Amazing Grace” performed by Steve Lemieux; and a benediction by the Rev. Thomas DeRaps.

A flag retirement and the placing of a new American Flag will follow at City Hall, then refreshments will be available at the post hall.

For more information, email [email protected].

