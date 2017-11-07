ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A memo included in recently released John F. Kennedy documents shows that the FBI was concerned about the growing political power of Latinos, historians say.

Among the thousands of documents released last week was a memo from an FBI informant who kept watch on a Dallas chapter of the G.I. Forum – a moderate group of Mexican-American veterans who spoke out against discrimination.

According to the 1963 document, the informant closely followed a chapter meeting where members expressed concern about the revival of a similar organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens.

The G.I. Forum members feared a public fight with LULAC over membership might make both groups powerless, and members discussed ways to keep tabs on LULAC leadership.

The informant reported that G.I. Forum members didn’t want to dabble in politics and felt “racial discrimination is lessening to the point where they receive no complaints from victims.”

President Trump has ordered the release of all records related to the Kennedy assassination, and they are expected to be made public on a rolling basis during the coming weeks. He also directed agencies to take another look at redactions and withhold information only in the rarest of circumstances. It’s unclear why this memo was among the classified government documents released last month by the National Archives.

Historians say the memo gave a glimpse into the FBI’s concern about the growing political power of Latinos in Texas, New Mexico, California and Illinois and may also show the FBI was working to create tensions among the Latino civil rights groups.

