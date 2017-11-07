AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:19 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Riverside Drive.

11:05 a.m., there was a domestic disturbance reported on Northern Avenue.

12:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial and Water streets.

1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

1:16 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.

1:38 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Commercial and Water streets.

2:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Crossing Way.

2:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

2:59 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road.

6:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

6:33 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Memorial Drive and Swan Street.

9:20 p.m., fraud was reported on Hope Way.

Tuesday at 2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

4:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:49 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Eastern Avenue.

DRESDEN

On Oct. 28, there was a traffic accident on Gardiner Road.

On Oct. 30, there was a traffic accident on Cedar Grove Road.

There was a traffic accident on Middle Road.

GARDINER

Monday at 9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Bridge Street.

JEFFERSON

On Oct. 28, there was a traffic accident on Provost Road.

On Nov. 1, there was a traffic accident on Augusta Road.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 4:47 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Main Street.

WHITEFIELD

On Oct. 28, there was a traffic accident on Head Tide Road.

WINTHROP

Monday at 8:38 p.m., assault was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS AUGUSTA

Monday at 1:10 p.m., Joshua L. Graves, 38, a transient, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) and violating condition of release after shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

GARDINER

Monday at 11:06 p.m., Samuel F. Silver, 21, of New Canada, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release on West Street.

JEFFERSON

On Nov. 1, Loryn L. McCollett, 28, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault on East Pond Road.

WHITEFIELD

On Nov. 4, Jasper T. Barber, 31, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault, disorderly conduct and violating condition of release on Hilton Road.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.