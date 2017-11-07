Belgrade rejects starting school withdrawal process All three local referendum ballots had to be counted by hand, and some 1,112 people voted.

China, Oakland, Winslow elect town government officials China residents also voted on three local referendums that involved building a fire pond, donations to nonprofits and renting space on the town's communications tower.

Winslow voters turn down school bond The bond would have covered costs to expand and renovate the elementary school and high school as the Winslow schools move forward with a consolidation plan.

Augusta school board results unavailable The results of the race between two write-ins was still being tallied late Tuesday.

Monmouth voters pass moratorium on recreational pot sales to allow more time for rulemaking They voted on the proposal a few days after Gov. Paul LePage vetoed a bill that would have created a framework for the sales.

New Monmouth school approved Full results were not available late Tuesday on the ballot question asking voters to approve state funds for a new school in Monmouth.

RSU 18 bond appears to be passing The $13.9 million bond was passing with a vote of 3,054-2,079 in four of the five towns in the district.