Politics
Local election results for central Maine
All three local referendum ballots had to be counted by hand, and some 1,112 people voted.
China residents also voted on three local referendums that involved building a fire pond, donations to nonprofits and renting space on the town's communications tower.
The bond would have covered costs to expand and renovate the elementary school and high school as the Winslow schools move forward with a consolidation plan.
The results of the race between two write-ins was still being tallied late Tuesday.
They voted on the proposal a few days after Gov. Paul LePage vetoed a bill that would have created a framework for the sales.
Full results were not available late Tuesday on the ballot question asking voters to approve state funds for a new school in Monmouth.
The $13.9 million bond was passing with a vote of 3,054-2,079 in four of the five towns in the district.
Madison residents decided to ban recreational marijuana establishments.
Democratic challenger Erik Thomas came in second; Levesque, an independent candidate, placed third.
In the school board race, Kristin Shumway and Virginia Geyer won seats.
