CARIBOU – Election Day also is first day of snowfall in northern Maine this year.

The National Weather Service in Caribou says the first snowflakes of the year were observed in the Aroostook County city on Tuesday. The weather service said the snow fell in the afternoon.

It’s officially reporting Tuesday’s snowfall as “a trace” for the day.

Caribou is typically one of the snowiest places in the Northeast.

Last winter, the city set a record with 132 straight days with a foot of snow on the ground.

And in May 2016, parts of Aroostook County got over a half-foot of snow.

