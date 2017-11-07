Bite Into Maine, one of southern Maine’s most popular lobster roll food trucks, will open its first brick-and-mortar location at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Scarborough.

Bite Into Maine usually serves its well-known roster of lobster rolls – from traditional to chipotle, curry and wasabi versions – with a spectacular view, from its oceanfront perch at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth. The company’s new commissary, located at 185 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough, will have just 12 seats and be open year round so locals will always have access to lobster rolls and won’t have to fight the summer tourist crowd to get them.

In addition to lobster rolls, the menu includes clam and corn chowder, and a variety of sandwich melts, including a lobster grilled cheese with chipotle aioli and fontina, and the “Triple B” – made with bacon, brie and blueberry jam. Sides will be potato salad, cole slaw and potato chips.

Bite Into Maine will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.

