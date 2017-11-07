IN ANSON, Monday at 5:42 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Pease Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shady Lane.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 5:19 p.m., the Maine Forestry Service and Maine state police responded to a report of a burglary on West Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 11:27 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from River Road.

4:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:40 a.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Summit Street.

1:40 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Elm Street.

3:52 p.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Summit Street.

4:47 p.m., a problem was reported at the railroad crossing on Western Avenue.

5:35 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., a problem was reported at a railroad crossing on Skowhegan Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 11:14 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:51 a.m., an accident with serious injuries was reported on Madison Road.

9:16 a.m., trespass was reported on Walker Road.

7:43 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Main Street.

8:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 12:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Gale Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 11:37 a.m., a theft was reported on Livingston Street.

12:20 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Daisy Court.

7:20 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

Tuesday at 3:22 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Canaan Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:42 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of shoplifting. No location was given.

12:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

12:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.

1:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

1:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lynn’s Way.

2:14 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Canaan Road.

3:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

4:02 p.m., a report of a theft was investigated on Madison Avenue.

8:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

9:07 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Family Circle.

Tuesday at 12:03 a.m., police responded to a report of a sounding burglar alarm on Coburn Avenue.

2 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on West Front Street.

8:02 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Water Street.

8:33 a.m., vandalism was reported on Union Street.

8:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 8:38 a.m., trespass was reported on North Shore Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:37 a.m., a theft was reported at an Elm Street apartment.

11:37 a.m., a report of threatening was taken from the church soup kitchen on Pleasant Street.

11:44 a.m., a theft was reported on Yeaton Street.

1:43 p.m., court paperwork for criminal trespass was served on Elm Street.

1:57 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken from the supermarket on JFK Plaza.

2:35 p.m., a report of shoplifting was investigated at the smoke shop on College Avenue.

4:08 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ash Street.

11:14 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Kelsey Street.

11:34 p.m., police made an arrest following a bail check at a motel on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., police made a warrant arrest at Head of Falls on Front Street.

1:53 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Pleasant Street.

3:30 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from College Avenue.

4:04 a.m., police made an arrest following a fight call on Pleasant Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 6:55 a.m., Bruce Allen Tuttle, 38, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with one prior.

9:51 a.m., James Daniel Rollins, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on an assault charge.

10:29 a.m., Michael Jared Weston, 41, of Milo, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

1:06 p.m., Tiffany Gould, 28, of Madison, was arrested on charges of theft and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

5:01 p.m., James Allen Mack, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, falsifying physical evidence and violation of the conditions of release.

Tuesday at 12:04 a.m., Jacob John Bizier, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

5:12 a.m., Nicholas Robert Leibowitz, 24, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at midnight, Tyler Greenlaw, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested at Budget Host Inn on five warrants.

