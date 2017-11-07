Capt. Thomas L. Dearborn, son of Richard and Marjory Dearborn, of Mount Vernon, retired from the U.S. Navy on Oct. 1 after 29 years of service.

He served on many ships and staffs, including as commanding officer for USS Tempest (PC-2), USS Underwood (FFG-36) and USS Somerset (LPD-25).

Dearborn’s management and strategic vision produced awards in battle effectiveness and surface ship safety.

Later in his career, he earned a Master of Arts from the Naval War College in National Security and Strategic Studies.

His final command was as chief of staff for Expeditionary Strike Group 3 in San Diego, California. In this final role, he managed all facets of operations for 14 amphibious assault ships, three amphibious squadrons, and eight naval support elements, comprising of 13,500 sailors, marines and civilian personnel.

Dearborn is a 1983 graduate of Maranacook Community High School, a 1988 graduate of the University of Maine where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in production and processing technology, and also a commission in the U.S. Navy through the Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps program.

