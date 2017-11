A crash involving several vehicles slowed traffic on I-295 southbound from Exit 15 in Yarmouth to Exit 20 in Freeport Tuesday morning.

The crash around 8 a.m. at mile 15 blocked the left lane, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Two secondary crashes, at miles 18 and 20, contributed to the traffic backup.

The crash scenes were cleared by about 9:30 a.m.

