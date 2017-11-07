NEWPORT — Local police are seeking help from the public in locating a truck stolen Saturday morning from Gilman Electric at 53 Main St. in Newport.

Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid said a white, 2004 GMC mid-size truck with dual axles was stolen at about 3 a.m. Saturday. The truck has a Maine license plate number of 737294. Macdaid said stickers on the side of the truck with the company name on them will come off.

The truck was filled with electrical supplies. Lt. Randy Wing is primary officer. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Police Department at (207) 368-3263.

