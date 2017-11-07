About 1,000 households are still without power since a widespread rainstorm a week ago knocked out power to thousands of residents throughout Maine.

Central Maine Power reported Tuesday that about 1,000 households have been out since the storm, with most of them in the Harpswell area. The remainder are in towns in Lincoln County, according to CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice.

Emera Maine is reporting 109 outages in its service area, down from a high of 90,000 at the peak of the storm.

Rice said that the numbers will continue to fluctuate, as crews may have to cut power to a wider area to make repairs to smaller pockets of customers. Rice said CMP is also seeing a few new outages, some as recently as Tuesday morning.

The storm, which rolled through Maine Oct. 29, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. CMP outages peaked Oct. 30, with more than 405,000 customers without power.

Maine officials said they plan to seek a disaster declaration in the wake of the powerful wind and rainstorm. State emergency management officials are continuing to gather data to support the request for money that could help home and business owners cover their expenses from storm damage.

Federal assistance could help Mainers pay expenses not covered by their insurance policies, and state officials encouraged residents and business owners to take photos of damage – including food that spoiled – and keep receipts for repairs.

At the peak of outages, Central Maine Power and Emera Maine reported a combined 484,000 customers without power.

