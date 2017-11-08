NEW YORK — Despite reports of a possible sale of 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV studios to Walt Disney Co., Fox Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch said Wednesday that his company is equipped to stay the course in a changing media landscape.

“Let me be very clear – Fox does have the required scale to continue to both execute on our growth strategy and deliver increased returns to shareholders,” Murdoch said at the start of a call with Wall Street analysts on the company’s strong fiscal first-quarter earnings. “Our businesses and brands are stronger than ever.”

Lachlan Murdoch and his brother James, chief executive of 21st Century Fox, said they would not comment on reports that it had engaged in discussions with Disney about selling its film and TV programming assets. But they gave a vote of confidence in the company’s brands and management team, clearly aimed at calming any internal fears.

The reports of discussions with Disney are seen as a reflection of the challenges of entertainment companies competing against well-funded tech players including Netflix, Apple and Amazon. The competition is increasing while audiences for traditional live TV viewing on platforms such as the Fox broadcast network continue to decline due to video streaming and the erosion of satellite and TV subscribers.

Driving home the new TV reality shortly before the earnings call was a report that Apple landed a new TV series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with an estimated budget of more than $10 million an episode.

But the Murdochs said they remain committed to growing their assets, noting that they are already seeing benefits in streaming video-on-demand services.

