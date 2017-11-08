A new Boston restaurant, Lobstah on a Roll, is thinking big.
The South End shop offers a 5-foot-long roll packed with the meat of 80 Maine lobsters.
Chef Kenny Dupree’s creation is called the Monstah. The price? About $850 to $900, depending on the market rate.
