The annual Camden Hills Regional High School Ski Team Ski Sale “Giving Used Gear A Second Life” is scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19 at the high school.

To sell used equipment, register equipment online at sites.google.com/site/chrhsskisale, then bring the items to the high school between 3 and 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. The seller will set the price, the ski team will keep 25 percent of the sale. A lower price can be set for Sunday for items not sold Saturday. Proceeds from sales can be picked up between noon and 1:30 p.m. Sunday and take home their items that didn’t sell. Items not sold must be picked up by 1:30 p.m. Sunday or they will be donated to an appropriate source.

The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the high school.

In addition to items brought in on Friday evening, Ragged Mountain Sports and Auclair Cycle and Ski will have items for sale. New Sunday prices will be available online after 4 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds support the ski teams.

For more information, visit sites.google.com/site/chrhsskisale or call 542-7571.

