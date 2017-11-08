CAPE ELIZABETH — Next month, food sellers here will begin charging a fee for single-use carry-out bags and will no longer be allowed to use plastic foam food containers.

The Town Council approved the environmentally motivated ordinances this week, following South Portland, Portland, Falmouth, Freeport and other Maine communities.

Customers of food businesses in Cape Elizabeth will pay 5 cents for each single-use carry-out bag they get, starting Dec. 6. Reuters Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Starting Dec. 6, farm stands and stores where food generates at least 2 percent of overall sales will be required to charge 5 cents for each single-use carry-out bag. The goal of the ordinance is to reduce waste and encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.

Also taking effect will be a ban on polystyrene foam containers used to serve prepared foods. It will apply to any person, restaurant or store that sells prepared foods, including sandwich shops and convenience stores.

